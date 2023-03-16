When the Duke Blue Devils (26-8) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) match up in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Filipowski and Max Abmas will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Duke vs. Oral Roberts

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Duke's Last Game

Duke was victorious in its previous game versus Virginia, 59-49, on Saturday. Jeremy Roach starred with 23 points, plus four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jeremy Roach 23 4 1 0 0 2 Kyle Filipowski 20 10 1 3 0 1 Tyrese Proctor 5 2 3 0 0 1

Duke Players to Watch

Filipowski leads his team in both points (15.4) and rebounds (9) per game, and also averages 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Roach puts up 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyrese Proctor leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also averages 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mark Mitchell averages 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Dereck Lively II puts up 5.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.

Duke Top Performers (Last 10 Games)