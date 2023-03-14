P.J. Washington and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 114-108 loss to the Cavaliers, Washington totaled 19 points.

With prop bets available for Washington, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 18.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.8 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.8 PRA 23.5 22.6 26.7 PR 20.5 20.2 24.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.5



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Washington is responsible for attempting 13.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Washington's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.3.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 106.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 40.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 22.9 per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.4 makes per game, second in the league.

P.J. Washington vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 32 19 5 1 3 1 0 11/18/2022 46 28 10 4 2 0 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.