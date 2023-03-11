The ACC champion will be decided on Saturday when the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-8, 14-6 ACC) and the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers (25-6, 15-5 ACC) meet at 8:30 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-2.5) 123.5 -150 +125
DraftKings Duke (-2.5) 123 -140 +120

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Duke has put together a 14-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 33 times this season.
  • Virginia has covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, 15 out of the Cavaliers' 30 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Duke is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (16th-best in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (14th-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 65th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

