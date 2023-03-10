Friday's game that pits the Norfolk State Spartanettes (24-6) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (15-15) at Norfolk Scope has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-55 in favor of Norfolk State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Eagles enter this matchup following a 57-50 victory against Coppin State on Thursday.

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 68, North Carolina Central 55

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on February 6 by a score of 73-68, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

73-68 on the road over Norfolk State (No. 154) on February 6

56-51 at home over Howard (No. 232) on February 25

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on December 15

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 304) on February 13

57-50 over Coppin State (No. 304) on March 9

North Carolina Central Performance Insights