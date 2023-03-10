The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (24-8, 14-6 ACC) will hit the court in the ACC tournament against the No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-6, 15-5 ACC), Friday at 7:00 PM live on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Miami matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Miami Betting Trends

Duke is 13-19-0 ATS this season.

In the Blue Devils' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Miami is 17-13-0 ATS this year.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 30 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Duke's national championship odds (+4000) place it just 18th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 15th-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 66th-biggest change.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

