Thursday's ACC tournament game between the Virginia Cavaliers (23-6, 15-5 ACC) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 11-9 ACC) at Greensboro Coliseum at 7:00 PM ET features the Cavaliers' Kihei Clark and the Tar Heels' Armando Bacot as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN Networks.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Networks

North Carolina's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, North Carolina topped Boston College 85-61. With 22 points, Caleb Love was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Love 22 4 2 3 1 3 RJ Davis 18 4 3 0 0 4 Armando Bacot 10 6 3 0 0 0

North Carolina Players to Watch

Bacot is the Tar Heels' top rebounder (10.6 per game), and he averages 16.3 points and 1.4 assists. His rebounding average ranks him 10th in college basketball.

RJ Davis is the Tar Heels' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he delivers 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Love is putting up team highs in points (16.8 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is delivering 3.8 rebounds, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black is averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.6% of his shots from the field.

Pete Nance gives the Tar Heels 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

North Carolina Top Performers (Last 10 Games)