How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (23-6, 15-5 ACC) will play the No. 7 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (20-12, 11-9 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Thursday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 7:00 PM.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.9% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- North Carolina is 16-4 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 75th.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers give up.
- North Carolina has a 12-4 record when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina scores 78.3 points per game at home, and 70.2 away.
- The Tar Heels are giving up fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1).
- At home, North Carolina makes 7.5 treys per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (6.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 77-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|L 62-57
|Dean Smith Center
|3/8/2023
|Boston College
|W 85-61
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
