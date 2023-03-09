The top-seeded Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) are taking on the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) in C-USA Tournament on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The 49ers score an average of 62.3 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.

Charlotte has put together a 10-8 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The Lady Raiders average 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers allow (67.7).

Middle Tennessee has a 19-1 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.

The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers concede to opponents (47.3%).

The 49ers shoot 28.2% from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders concede.

Charlotte Schedule