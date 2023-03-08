Wednesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) and the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Charlotte coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

The 49ers' most recent game was an 83-75 loss to UAB on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Charlotte vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

When the 49ers took down the Rice Owls, the No. 83 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 26

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 11

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 217) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights