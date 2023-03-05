Sunday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and High Point Panthers (17-13) squaring off at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Panthers are coming off of a 69-50 victory over Campbell in their last game on Saturday.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 72, High Point 63

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 69-50, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

High Point has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 280) on February 8

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 280) on January 25

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 284) on January 21

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14

High Point Performance Insights