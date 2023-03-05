High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) and High Point Panthers (17-13) squaring off at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Panthers are coming off of a 69-50 victory over Campbell in their last game on Saturday.
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 72, High Point 63
High Point Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 69-50, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- High Point has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 280) on February 8
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 280) on January 25
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 284) on January 21
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game, 175th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.5 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, High Point has averaged 66.3 points per game in Big South action, and 65.4 overall.
- The Panthers average 65.4 points per game at home, and 66.2 away.
- High Point is allowing more points at home (61.1 per game) than on the road (59.4).
- The Panthers have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, generating 62.6 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points their than season average of 65.4.
