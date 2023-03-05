The No. 1 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (28-4) square off against the No. 2 High Point Panthers (17-13) in the championship game of the Big South tournament on Sunday at 6:00 PM. The winner will earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 65.4 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 65.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

High Point is 14-9 when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

High Point has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

The 77.1 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs record are 16.6 more points than the Panthers allow (60.5).

When Gardner-Webb totals more than 60.5 points, it is 26-2.

Gardner-Webb has a 17-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

