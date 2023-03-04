Saturday's contest at Daskalakis Athletic Center has the Drexel Dragons (21-7) squaring off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors Drexel.

The Aggies' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 79-75 loss to Delaware.

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 70, N.C. A&T 59

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies notched their signature win of the season on January 13, when they defeated the Northeastern Huskies, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 67-63.

Based on the RPI, the Dragons have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 58th-most in the country.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on January 20

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 256) on January 6

65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 19

64-59 over UAPB (No. 261) on November 27

75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 262) on January 22

N.C. A&T Performance Insights