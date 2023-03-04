N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Daskalakis Athletic Center has the Drexel Dragons (21-7) squaring off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-11) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors Drexel.
The Aggies' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 79-75 loss to Delaware.
N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drexel 70, N.C. A&T 59
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies notched their signature win of the season on January 13, when they defeated the Northeastern Huskies, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 67-63.
- Based on the RPI, the Dragons have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 58th-most in the country.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 159) on January 20
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 256) on January 6
- 65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 256) on February 19
- 64-59 over UAPB (No. 261) on November 27
- 75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 262) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game, with a +167 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) and allow 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, N.C. A&T is scoring fewer points (65.3 per game) than it is overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Aggies are averaging 9.2 more points per game at home (73.7) than on the road (64.5).
- In 2022-23 N.C. A&T is conceding 10.3 fewer points per game at home (57.6) than away (67.9).
- The Aggies have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 65.9 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points their than season average of 68.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.