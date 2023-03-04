Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (12-16) and Charlotte 49ers (11-17) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 4.

The 49ers' most recent game on Thursday ended in an 80-59 loss to UTSA.

Charlotte vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Charlotte vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, Charlotte 66

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

When the 49ers beat the Rice Owls, the No. 84 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Blazers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 125) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on February 11

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 218) on November 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 222) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights