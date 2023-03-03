The Louisville Cardinals (21-10) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) on Friday at 11:00 AM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons' 59.7 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up.
  • Wake Forest is 14-13 when allowing fewer than 73.2 points.
  • Wake Forest has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • The Cardinals score 13.8 more points per game (73.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (59.4).
  • Louisville has a 21-5 record when putting up more than 59.4 points.
  • Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.7 points.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
  • The Demon Deacons make 35.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Boston College L 73-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Virginia W 68-57 Greensboro Coliseum
3/2/2023 Florida State W 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Louisville - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.