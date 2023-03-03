Friday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (21-8) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-13) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors Wofford to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Spartans earned a 63-59 win against Mercer.

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 72, UNC Greensboro 59

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

On February 23, the Spartans claimed their signature win of the season, a 58-49 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Terriers are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 150th-most victories.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 155) on February 9

72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 5

63-59 over Mercer (No. 173) on March 2

56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on February 25

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 269) on December 15

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights