The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack score 12.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.6).
  • NC State has an 18-6 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
  • NC State has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 14.0 more points than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).
  • Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede defensively.
  • The Wolfpack shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Duke L 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum
3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Notre Dame - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.