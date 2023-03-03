NC State vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 3.
The Wolfpack took care of business in their most recent matchup 83-58 against Syracuse on Thursday.
NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, NC State 62
NC State Schedule Analysis
- When the Wolfpack beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on December 1 by a score of 94-81, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
- NC State has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 11
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on January 22
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 37) on December 5
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack put up 71.4 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (122nd in college basketball). They have a +271 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game.
- NC State has averaged 6.2 fewer points in ACC games (65.2) than overall (71.4).
- In 2022-23 the Wolfpack are averaging 12.4 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (63.5).
- At home NC State is conceding 59.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it is on the road (67.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Wolfpack are scoring 65.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than their season average (71.4).
