Friday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their most recent matchup 83-58 against Syracuse on Thursday.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, NC State 62

NC State Schedule Analysis

When the Wolfpack beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on December 1 by a score of 94-81, it was their best win of the year thus far.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

NC State has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 25/AP Poll)) on December 11

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on January 22

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 37) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights