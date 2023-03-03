Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on March 3.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 45-41 to North Carolina on Sunday.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 63, North Carolina 60

Duke Schedule Analysis

The Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on January 1

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 32) on December 11

Duke Performance Insights