Duke vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (24-5) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (21-9) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on March 3.
Their last time out, the Blue Devils lost 45-41 to North Carolina on Sunday.
Duke vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 63, North Carolina 60
Duke Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season on January 26, when they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 66-55.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).
Duke 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29
- 77-62 at home over NC State (No. 27) on February 23
- 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on January 1
- 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 32) on December 11
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' +400 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.7 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 50.9 per outing (third in college basketball).
- Duke's offense has been less effective in ACC tilts this year, posting 60.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.7 PPG.
- The Blue Devils score 67.6 points per game in home games, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Duke allows 50.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 50.2 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Devils have been putting up 57 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 64.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
