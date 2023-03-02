How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (23-8) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67 the Seminoles give up.
- Wake Forest is 14-14 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.
- Wake Forest is 7-0 when it scores more than 67 points.
- The Seminoles put up 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.
- When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.
- Florida State has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.5 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons allow defensively.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles allow.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Florida State
|L 61-60
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Boston College
|L 73-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Virginia
|W 68-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.