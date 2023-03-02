Wake Forest vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of Florida State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Demon Deacons earned a 68-57 win over Virginia.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 74, Wake Forest 60
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 26, the Demon Deacons took down the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 30) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-57.
- The Demon Deacons have 10 losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Wake Forest has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71) on December 22
- 68-57 over Virginia (No. 78) on March 1
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 90) on January 8
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 59.5 points per game (287th in college basketball) and allowing 59.5 (62nd in college basketball).
- Wake Forest scores fewer points in conference play (55.4 per game) than overall (59.5).
- The Demon Deacons are putting up more points at home (63.7 per game) than away (54.7).
- In 2022-23 Wake Forest is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game at home (54.7) than away (64.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Demon Deacons are scoring 58.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than their season average (59.5).
