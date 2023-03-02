UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (12-15) and UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-13) matching up at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a projected final score of 69-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Spartans won on Saturday 56-54 against Chattanooga.
UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 69, UNC Greensboro 60
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Spartans beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at home on February 23 by a score of 58-49.
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 156) on February 9
- 72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on January 5
- 56-54 at home over Chattanooga (No. 185) on February 25
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on December 15
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 286) on November 16
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.6 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per contest (171st in college basketball).
- In conference contests, UNC Greensboro scores fewer points per game (62.4) than its season average (65.6).
- The Spartans are scoring 67.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (63.6).
- In 2022-23, UNC Greensboro is surrendering 58.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 69.3.
- The Spartans have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 62.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.1 points fewer than the 65.6 they've scored this year.
