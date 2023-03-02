North Carolina vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-9) squaring off against the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-60 win as our model heavily favors North Carolina.
In their last game on Sunday, the Tar Heels claimed a 45-41 victory over Duke.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 70, Clemson 60
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels defeated the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 60-50, on January 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 6-9 (.400%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.
- North Carolina has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on January 19
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on February 26
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 32) on January 15
- 85-79 over Oregon (No. 35) on November 24
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels average 70.2 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (71st in college basketball). They have a +295 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
- North Carolina's offense has been less productive in ACC games this season, tallying 64.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 70.2 PPG.
- At home, the Tar Heels are scoring 9.5 more points per game (73.7) than they are in away games (64.2).
- In 2022-23, North Carolina is giving up 54.1 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 64.6.
- The Tar Heels have been scoring 65 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
