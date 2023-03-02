The Syracuse Orange's (18-11) ACC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.
  • Syracuse is 12-3 when allowing fewer than 71 points.
  • Syracuse has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack score 71 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.6 the Orange allow.
  • When NC State puts up more than 67.6 points, it is 14-3.
  • NC State is 18-5 when it allows fewer than 74.2 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Orange allow to opponents (45.3%).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Duke L 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum
3/2/2023 Syracuse - Greensboro Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.