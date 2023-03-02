Thursday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (19-10) and the Syracuse Orange (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with NC State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 2.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their most recent outing 68-63 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

NC State vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 71, Syracuse 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack took down the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 94-81 win on December 1, which was their best victory of the season.

The Wolfpack have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 13th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.

NC State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 16

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 28) on January 22

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 29) on December 11

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 41) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights