Thursday's contest that pits the Delaware Blue Hens (15-12) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (17-10) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Delaware, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.

The Aggies' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 72-44 victory against UNC Wilmington.

N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 68, N.C. A&T 62

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Aggies took down the Northeastern Huskies at home on January 13 by a score of 67-63.

N.C. A&T has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Stony Brook (No. 151) on January 20

75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 250) on January 22

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 251) on January 6

65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on February 19

64-59 over UAPB (No. 259) on November 27

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

N.C. A&T Performance Insights