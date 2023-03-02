Thursday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the High Point Panthers (15-13) squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors High Point.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers claimed a 48-47 victory against Winthrop.

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, South Carolina Upstate 53

High Point Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked No. 279 in our computer rankings, on February 8 by a score of 63-47, it was their best win of the season so far.

High Point has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 279) on January 25

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 21

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 14

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 15

79-50 at home over Longwood (No. 333) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

High Point Performance Insights