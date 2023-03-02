High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the High Point Panthers (15-13) squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-53 win as our model heavily favors High Point.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Panthers claimed a 48-47 victory against Winthrop.
High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
High Point vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 70, South Carolina Upstate 53
High Point Schedule Analysis
- When the Panthers defeated the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked No. 279 in our computer rankings, on February 8 by a score of 63-47, it was their best win of the season so far.
- High Point has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
High Point 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 279) on January 25
- 70-62 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 21
- 82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 14
- 63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 15
- 79-50 at home over Longwood (No. 333) on December 29
High Point Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 65.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (101st in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- In conference matchups, High Point puts up more points per contest (66.3) than its overall average (65.8).
- When playing at home, the Panthers are posting 0.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than they are in away games (66.2).
- In home games, High Point is ceding 1.7 more points per game (61.1) than away from home (59.4).
- The Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 63.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points fewer than the 65.8 they've scored this year.
