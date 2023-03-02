Thursday's game that pits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (26-4) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-18) at Bojangles' Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Saturday 83-59 against South Carolina Upstate.

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 53

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-59.

Gardner-Webb has 23 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on November 19

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 233) on January 28

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 233) on December 31

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on December 12

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights