Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (26-4) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-18) at Bojangles' Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-53 in favor of Gardner-Webb, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Runnin' Bulldogs won on Saturday 83-59 against South Carolina Upstate.
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 53
Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs defeated the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 91 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-59.
- Gardner-Webb has 23 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on December 1
- 82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on November 19
- 86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 233) on January 28
- 67-61 at home over High Point (No. 233) on December 31
- 61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 249) on December 12
Gardner-Webb Performance Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs average 76.5 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest (220th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.
- Gardner-Webb is posting 78.4 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.9 more points per game than its overall average (76.5).
- Offensively, the Runnin' Bulldogs have played better at home this season, posting 79.2 points per game, compared to 74.2 per game on the road.
- In home games, Gardner-Webb is allowing one more points per game (65.4) than in road games (64.4).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have been scoring 80.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 76.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
