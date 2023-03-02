Charlotte vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-16) and the UTSA Roadrunners (10-18) at Dale F. Halton Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Charlotte coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the 49ers lost 64-52 to Rice on Saturday.
Charlotte vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 66, UTSA 65
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- The 49ers' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to our computer rankings. The 49ers claimed the 66-61 home win on January 26.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the 49ers are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.
Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 31
- 72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on January 21
- 69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on February 11
- 59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 213) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over UAB (No. 217) on December 19
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers' -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.6 points per game (251st in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (252nd in college basketball).
- In conference games, Charlotte averages more points per game (63.3) than its season average (61.6).
- The 49ers are averaging 67.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 56.7 points per contest.
- Defensively, Charlotte has been better at home this year, ceding 66.5 points per game, compared to 68.1 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the 49ers have been racking up 65.1 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 61.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
