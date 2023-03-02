Thursday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (11-16) and the UTSA Roadrunners (10-18) at Dale F. Halton Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Charlotte coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the 49ers lost 64-52 to Rice on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charlotte vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 66, UTSA 65

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 86), according to our computer rankings. The 49ers claimed the 66-61 home win on January 26.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the 49ers are 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on February 11

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 213) on November 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 217) on December 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charlotte Performance Insights