Thursday's contest at Bojangles' Coliseum has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-14) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (9-20) at 8:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 win for Campbell, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Camels are coming off of a 66-61 loss to Radford in their last outing on Saturday.

Campbell vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Campbell vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 66, Longwood 56

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Lady Camels took down the Coppin State Lady Eagles in a 47-38 win on December 1. It was their best win of the season.

Campbell has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 308) on November 12

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 29

56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 332) on December 31

64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on January 7

54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on January 28

Campbell Performance Insights