Campbell vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Bojangles' Coliseum has the Campbell Lady Camels (15-14) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (9-20) at 8:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 win for Campbell, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Camels are coming off of a 66-61 loss to Radford in their last outing on Saturday.
Campbell vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Campbell vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: Campbell 66, Longwood 56
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Camels took down the Coppin State Lady Eagles in a 47-38 win on December 1. It was their best win of the season.
- Campbell has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 308) on November 12
- 61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 29
- 56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 332) on December 31
- 64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on January 7
- 54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 339) on January 28
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Lady Camels are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.3 points per game (308th in college basketball) and give up 52.3 per contest (fifth in college basketball).
- With 56.6 points per game in Big South matchups, Campbell is averaging 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (58.3 PPG).
- The Lady Camels are scoring 62.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 54.6 points per contest.
- Campbell surrenders 49.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 53.0 in away games.
- The Lady Camels have been racking up 55.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 58.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
