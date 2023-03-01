The North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) are potential contenders to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +7500 on the moneyline, the 19th-best odds among all college basketball squads.

At 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Tar Heels play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home.

Tar Heels NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7500)

North Carolina Team Stats

This year, the Tar Heels have a 12-1 record at home and a 4-6 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In ACC games, North Carolina is 9-6. That's compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

North Carolina is putting up 71.6 points per game (69th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while surrendering 60.8 points per contest (87th-ranked).

North Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-8 | Q2 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q4 Record: 5-0

North Carolina has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

