The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10 ACC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

Wake Forest has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Demon Deacons sit at 238th.

The 77.5 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 7.6 more points than the Eagles give up (69.9).

When Wake Forest scores more than 69.9 points, it is 15-8.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Wake Forest has fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 79.8 points per game, compared to 75.5 per game on the road.

In home games, the Demon Deacons are surrendering 7.1 fewer points per game (71.3) than in road games (78.4).

In home games, Wake Forest is sinking two fewer threes per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (10.9). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in road games (38.7%).

Wake Forest Schedule