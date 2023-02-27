Terry Rozier will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

Rozier, in his previous game (February 25 win against the Heat) produced 14 points and two steals.

Now let's dig into Rozier's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 20.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 4.5 4.8 3.6 PRA 30.5 30.4 27.7 PR 25.5 25.6 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Pistons

Rozier has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 17.0% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Rozier's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 119.3 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 45.0 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

The Pistons allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Terry Rozier vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 35 23 6 1 2 0 2 12/14/2022 42 25 5 2 2 1 1

