North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Norfolk State Spartanettes (22-5) and North Carolina Central Eagles (13-14) going head to head at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Norfolk State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.
Last time out, the Eagles won on Saturday 56-51 over Howard.
North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 67, North Carolina Central 56
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on February 6, when they beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 73-68.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on December 15
- 56-51 at home over Howard (No. 250) on February 25
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 304) on January 23
- 63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 346) on January 21
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (scoring 67.6 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball while allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 294th in college basketball) and have a -43 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, North Carolina Central is tallying 67 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (67.6 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Eagles are putting up 8.6 more points per game (72) than they are in road games (63.4).
- In 2022-23, North Carolina Central is giving up 60.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 77.
- On offense, the Eagles have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 67.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.
