Hornets vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - February 27
The Charlotte Hornets (19-43) have two players on the injury report, including P.J. Washington, for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (15-46) at Spectrum Center on Monday, February 27 at 7:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Hornets won on Saturday 108-103 against the Heat. Gordon Hayward scored a team-best 21 points for the Hornets in the win.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|3.4
|1.6
|P.J. Washington
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|15.3
|4.8
|2.4
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Achilles), Isaiah Stewart: Questionable (Hip), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSDET
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets average 112.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.3 the Pistons give up.
- Charlotte has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 119.3 points.
- The Hornets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 114.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.5 points more than the 112.6 they've scored this season.
- Charlotte makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 32.6% from deep (29th in the NBA). It is making 2.1 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 36.6%.
- The Hornets score 111 points per 100 possessions (21st in the league), while giving up 114.7 points per 100 possessions (26th in the NBA).
Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hornets
|-6.5
|237
