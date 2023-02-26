Sunday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14) squaring off against the Boston College Eagles (14-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 victory for Wake Forest, who are favored by our model.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 61-60 loss to Florida State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 66, Boston College 60

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons secured their signature win of the season on January 26, a 68-57 home victory.

The Demon Deacons have 12 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Wake Forest has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on January 29

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 71) on February 5

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 74) on December 22

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on January 8

57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on November 10

Wake Forest Performance Insights