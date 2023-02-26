Sunday's contest between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-10) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-21) at Corbett Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors N.C. A&T to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Seahawks' last contest on Friday ended in a 63-47 win over Charleston (SC).

UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

  • Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, UNC Wilmington 56

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

  • The Seahawks defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a 63-47 win on February 24. It was their signature win of the season.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-58 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 20
  • 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
  • 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

  • The Seahawks have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 56.6 points per game, 325th in college basketball, while allowing 67 per outing, 253rd in college basketball) and have a -270 scoring differential.
  • In conference action, UNC Wilmington is scoring more points (57.2 per game) than it is overall (56.6) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Seahawks are scoring 2.8 more points per game at home (58) than on the road (55.2).
  • At home, UNC Wilmington gives up 59.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 74.5.
  • The Seahawks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 61 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 56.6.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.