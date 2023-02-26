How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Duke Blue Devils (24-4) look to extend a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
North Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels put up 20.0 more points per game (71.1) than the Blue Devils allow (51.1).
- North Carolina is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- North Carolina has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 51.1 points.
- The Blue Devils score 65.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.8 the Tar Heels allow.
- When Duke puts up more than 60.8 points, it is 16-0.
- Duke's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.1 points.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 39.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tar Heels concede.
- The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Blue Devils concede.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|L 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 71-58
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 61-59
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
