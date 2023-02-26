The NC State Wolfpack (18-10) take the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 63.4 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack give up.
  • When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 8-5.
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Pittsburgh is 7-7.
  • The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack score are only 2.5 more points than the Panthers allow (68.6).
  • NC State has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
  • NC State's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (43.6%).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 North Carolina W 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-62 Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Duke L 77-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh - Reynolds Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.