Sunday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (18-10) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18) matching up at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-58 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Wolfpack head into this game following a 77-62 loss to Duke on Thursday.

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 75, Pittsburgh 58

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack took down the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 94-81 win on December 1, which was their best win of the season.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 30) on January 22

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 43) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights