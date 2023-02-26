NC State vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (18-10) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18) matching up at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-58 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Wolfpack head into this game following a 77-62 loss to Duke on Thursday.
NC State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 75, Pittsburgh 58
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack took down the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 94-81 win on December 1, which was their best win of the season.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 30) on January 22
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 43) on December 5
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 71.1 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +241 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, NC State is putting up 65.0 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (71.1 points per game) is 6.1 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Wolfpack are averaging 12.9 more points per game (76.4) than they are away from home (63.5).
- NC State cedes 59.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 67.6 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Wolfpack have been racking up 63.7 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 71.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
