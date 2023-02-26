N.C. A&T vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-10) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-21) squaring off at Corbett Sports Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-56 victory for heavily favored N.C. A&T according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Aggies are coming off of a 68-57 loss to Towson in their most recent game on Friday.
N.C. A&T vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
N.C. A&T vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, UNC Wilmington 56
N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Aggies beat the Stony Brook Seawolves 68-60 on January 20.
N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 154) on January 13
- 75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on January 22
- 65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 19
- 68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 6
- 64-59 over UAPB (No. 268) on November 27
N.C. A&T Performance Insights
- The Aggies have a +143 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are giving up 62.9 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball.
- N.C. A&T's offense has been less productive in CAA games this season, posting 64.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.4 PPG.
- The Aggies average 73.8 points per game at home, compared to 63.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- In home games, N.C. A&T is ceding 8.2 fewer points per game (58.8) than in road games (67).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Aggies have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 63.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 68.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
