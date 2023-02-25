Saturday's contest features the High Point Panthers (14-13) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-20) facing off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored High Point according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Eagles fell in their last matchup 48-38 against Campbell on Wednesday.

Winthrop vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Winthrop vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, Winthrop 51

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Eagles defeated the Radford Highlanders at home on February 4 by a score of 60-48.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 7-16 (.304%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 28

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on January 7

69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 337) on February 1

53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11

56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12

Winthrop Performance Insights