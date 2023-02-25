Winthrop vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the High Point Panthers (14-13) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-20) facing off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored High Point according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Eagles fell in their last matchup 48-38 against Campbell on Wednesday.
Winthrop vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
Winthrop vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 70, Winthrop 51
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Eagles defeated the Radford Highlanders at home on February 4 by a score of 60-48.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 7-16 (.304%) -- tied for the third-most losses.
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 28
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on January 7
- 69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 337) on February 1
- 53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11
- 56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 8.6 points per game (posting 51.7 points per game, 354th in college basketball, while conceding 60.3 per outing, 73rd in college basketball) and have a -239 scoring differential.
- In Big South games, Winthrop has averaged 1.3 more points (53) than overall (51.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Eagles are scoring 55.4 points per game, 7.3 more than they are averaging on the road (48.1).
- Winthrop is allowing fewer points at home (58.1 per game) than on the road (61.8).
- The Eagles are putting up 55.6 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 51.7.
