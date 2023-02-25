Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Ramsey Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-8) going head to head against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 68-50 win for heavily favored East Tennessee State.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Catamounts suffered a 62-44 loss to Chattanooga.
Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Western Carolina 50
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts' best win this season came in a 53-49 victory over the Wofford Terriers on January 12.
- Western Carolina has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (14).
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 28
- 49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 276) on December 6
- 68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 346) on December 1
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts have been outscored by 10.8 points per game (scoring 53.4 points per game to rank 346th in college basketball while allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball) and have a -302 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Western Carolina tallies fewer points per contest (51.2) than its overall average (53.4).
- The Lady Catamounts are putting up 56.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 50.1 points per contest.
- Western Carolina allows 59.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 69.5 in road games.
- The Lady Catamounts have been scoring 52.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 53.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
