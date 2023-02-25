UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-11) squaring off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-13) at 4:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for Chattanooga, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Spartans are coming off of a 58-49 win against East Tennessee State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 63, UNC Greensboro 58
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 58-49 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on February 23.
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 160) on February 9
- 72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on January 5
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 259) on December 15
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 293) on November 16
- 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 317) on January 12
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 66 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, UNC Greensboro is putting up 62.9 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (66 points per game) is 3.1 PPG higher.
- The Spartans average 68.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.
- UNC Greensboro cedes 59.1 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 69.3 on the road.
- The Spartans' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 62 points a contest compared to the 66 they've averaged this season.
