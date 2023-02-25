Saturday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (17-11) squaring off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-13) at 4:00 PM (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for Chattanooga, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Spartans are coming off of a 58-49 win against East Tennessee State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 63, UNC Greensboro 58

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature win this season came in a 58-49 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on February 23.

UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 160) on February 9

72-68 on the road over Mercer (No. 164) on January 5

65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 259) on December 15

72-54 at home over Radford (No. 293) on November 16

60-49 at home over Furman (No. 317) on January 12

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights