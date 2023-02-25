UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17) matching up with the Longwood Lancers (8-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-62 win for UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup.
In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Wednesday 65-55 over Charleston Southern.
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 65, Longwood 62
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- On February 1, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 64-51 victory over the High Point Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Asheville is 8-11 (.421%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-49 at home over Radford (No. 293) on February 15
- 68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on November 18
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4
- 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 314th in college basketball while giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball) and have a -133 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, UNC Asheville scores fewer points per contest (55.4) than its overall average (57.5).
- The Bulldogs average 59.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.
- UNC Asheville is giving up 57.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.3 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (67.8).
- The Bulldogs' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 59.7 points per contest compared to the 57.5 they've averaged this season.
