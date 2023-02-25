Saturday's contest features the Howard Lady Bison (12-12) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (12-14) clashing at McDougald-McLendon Arena (on February 25) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Howard, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Eagles are coming off of a 92-74 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in their last game on Monday.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 68, North Carolina Central 64

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes 73-68 on February 6.

North Carolina Central has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on December 15

67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13

82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 308) on January 23

63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 349) on January 21

62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 349) on February 18

North Carolina Central Performance Insights