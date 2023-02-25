North Carolina Central vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Howard Lady Bison (12-12) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (12-14) clashing at McDougald-McLendon Arena (on February 25) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Howard, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The Eagles are coming off of a 92-74 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in their last game on Monday.
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Howard 68, North Carolina Central 64
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Eagles beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes 73-68 on February 6.
- North Carolina Central has eight losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on December 15
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 308) on January 23
- 63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 349) on January 21
- 62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 349) on February 18
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 68.0 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball while allowing 69.8 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball) and have a -48 scoring differential overall.
- North Carolina Central is putting up 68.0 points per game in conference contests this season, which is the same as its season average.
- Offensively the Eagles have performed better in home games this season, putting up 73.3 points per game, compared to 63.4 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, North Carolina Central is allowing 15.5 fewer points per game (61.5) than in away games (77.0).
- The Eagles have been scoring 67.7 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 68.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
