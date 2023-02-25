The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, February 25, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.

Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC as the Hurricanes try to take down the Ducks.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/6/2022 Ducks Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) ANA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 146 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 193 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 42 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sebastian Aho 50 25 28 53 39 44 52.1%
Martin Necas 57 23 29 52 43 35 44.2%
Andrei Svechnikov 57 21 30 51 46 31 60%
Brent Burns 57 12 31 43 37 39 100%
Seth Jarvis 57 13 18 31 19 28 37.5%

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks allow 4.2 goals per game (245 in total), 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks have 146 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 59 19 29 48 58 22 41.9%
Troy Terry 52 14 29 43 19 35 100%
Cam Fowler 59 9 24 33 35 29 -
Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1%
Mason McTavish 58 13 19 32 24 20 42.3%

