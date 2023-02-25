Saturday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-13) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-20) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-51 and heavily favors High Point to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 65-55 to Radford on Wednesday.

High Point vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

High Point vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 70, Winthrop 51

High Point Schedule Analysis

On February 8, the Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 63-47 victory over the Campbell Lady Camels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 277) in our computer rankings.

High Point has 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 on the road over Campbell (No. 277) on January 25

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 293) on January 21

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 320) on January 14

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 320) on February 15

71-55 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on January 4

High Point Performance Insights