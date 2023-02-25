Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (16-11) going head to head against the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-61 win for Tulane, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lady Pirates are coming off of an 88-83 win against Houston in their last outing on Wednesday.

East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

East Carolina vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 63, East Carolina 61

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on January 3, the Lady Pirates took down the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 59 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-47.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 76) on February 22

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 26

79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on February 12

66-57 on the road over Wichita State (No. 131) on January 21

East Carolina Performance Insights