East Carolina vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (16-11) going head to head against the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 63-61 win for Tulane, so expect a tight matchup.
The Lady Pirates are coming off of an 88-83 win against Houston in their last outing on Wednesday.
East Carolina vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Carolina vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 63, East Carolina 61
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 3, the Lady Pirates took down the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 59 in our computer rankings) by a score of 55-47.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-83 at home over Houston (No. 76) on February 22
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 94) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 102) on November 26
- 79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on February 12
- 66-57 on the road over Wichita State (No. 131) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a +221 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.9 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.
- In conference action, East Carolina is putting up more points (64.3 per game) than it is overall (63.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Pirates are putting up more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (59.7).
- East Carolina is giving up fewer points at home (52.7 per game) than away (59.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Pirates are posting 66.1 points per contest, 2.3 more than their season average (63.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.