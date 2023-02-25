Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (19-7) against the Charlotte 49ers (11-15) at Tudor Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of Rice, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The 49ers are coming off of a 66-59 loss to North Texas in their most recent game on Thursday.

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Charlotte vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Charlotte 61

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the 49ers captured their best win of the season, a 66-61 victory over the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Owls have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on December 31

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 135) on January 21

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on February 11

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 209) on November 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 215) on December 19

Charlotte Performance Insights