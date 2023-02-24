Friday's game at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-14) going head-to-head against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-21) at 7:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Charleston (SC), who is slightly favored by our model.

Their last time out, the Seahawks lost 64-46 to Stony Brook on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 65, UNC Wilmington 62

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix 62-58 on January 20.

The Seahawks have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights